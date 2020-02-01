Sons of Italy to celebrate reopening kitchen after 2017 fire

It's been a long process and it’s almost there. Recovering from the fire that tore through Sons of Italy. Soon, the kitchen will reopen at the hall after a long wait.

Italy is in Todd Procopio's blood and so is Sons of Italy. His dad and his family were members here.

Which made January 2017 even more painful.

“There were inches of water. TV’s on the walls were melted and burned,” said Procopio.

A fire in the old kitchen spread to the hall where generations of Omaha’s people celebrated their heritage and the culture.

It wasn't until last month the bar reopened, bringing back a familiar place that was dearly missed.

“Because of the tradition and fellowship, seeing friends once a week, it was a fun time to gather,” said Procopio.

Todd says for the past three years, members had to overcome the problem of being under-insured. But now, a new kitchen, fryers, ovens, and a brand will be opened in February. Still, signs of the former lodge will hang in the new hall.

“We have a mural on the wall, it was damaged, and however we were able to get restored to a pretty good spot. We're glad to hang it up. But it was hanging on that wall a long time ago,” said Procopio.

The tradition returns February 13th when Sons of Italy will host lunch 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

