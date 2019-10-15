Sons of Italy marks new beginning with new sign

A metro business is rising from the ashes and is one step closer to reopening after a fire ripped through it back in 2017.

Now, almost three years later, Sons of Italy is getting ready to welcome people back in for their traditional spaghetti dinners.

A sign was put up Tuesday, signifying a new beginning for the business.

“There’s a lot of heritage, a lot of history, a lot of culture you know, this is Little Italy,” said Dan Matuella, President of Sons of Italy. “Now it has happened and we’re time away for it to happen again. When the sign goes up, it’s real.”

It’s a hopeful new start to a place loved by many.

“There’s such re-growth on 10th street, you know, there’s the 10th Street visionary group, we are going to be a big part of it and we feel like we’re going to be a crown jewel within that area,” said Matuella.

