Son 'didn't want to deal with' body of mother found in metro home

Shawn Snoza, 47, is accused of concealing a death in the aftermath of police finding the body of his mother, dead since July, in a residence near 40th and Burt Street.

The discovery came Thursday morning when officers were called to the location to check the welfare of Geraldine Snoza,76.

The police were alerted by a banker who had been trying to get in touch with Geraldine Snoza for three months regarding a Home Equity Loan that had matured.

Officers arrived to find Shawn Snoza. Police say he initially told the them that his mother was not home. They say he then told them that his mother was in the residence but had been dead since early July. Authorities located the body in a state of decomposition on the floor of a back bedroom.

Investigators said Shawn Snoza was taken to police headquarters for an interview during which he said he had not reported his mother's death because he didn't want to deal with it. Additionally police said that Shawn Snoza has not worked in three or four years and Geraldine Snoza was still receiving Social Security and pension payments.

The County Attorney's Office was advised to book Shawn Snoza for Concealing the Death of Another Person.