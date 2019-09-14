Some scooter riders are scooting past the rules

Just days after a 9-year-old on a scooter collided with an Omaha city bus 6 News is finding indications that many scooter riders have been breaking rules without realizing they were doing so.

Brian Daniel and his friend were excited to ride over the Bob Kerrey Bridge but they didn't once they realized it's not allowed.

"It says no motorized vehicles,” Brian said. “This has a motor."

These two were in the minority. We watched 12 people in one hour ride scooters in restricted areas - 10 of them were on sidewalks. Not one of them wore a helmet.

Kelly Kromer is a first-time rider. She was surprised by the rules.

"I was surprised people can't ride them on the sidewalks and so I'm just a little concerned that if people aren't reading the fine print they might do that."

And they do indeed. Along with breaking other rules like the age restriction. You're supposed to be 18-years-old before getting on a scooter, a rule clearly broken when a 9-year-old riding a Spin Scooter crashed with a city bus on Tuesday.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said things will change if the city decides to keep the scooters around, "and if we do, then we'll create an ordinance that is very clear what the rules and what the laws will be if you are riding a scooter within the city limits."

Spin and Lime Scooters both responded saying they would add a feature to their apps that forces a rider to scan their license. We checked Friday and the requirement was there.

Brian Daniel has a suggestion for the city if they decide to keep the scooters once the trial period ends in a couple of months.

"I think first and most simple thing is signage would be helpful because you could assume you could ride on a sidewalk."

Omaha Police have handed out 119 citations to scooter riders since June. Numbers local leaders will consider when deciding whether or not to keep the scooters around after the trial period.