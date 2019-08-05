Some fruits and veggies are good for your dog

While you might like a salad or piece of fruit during the dog days of summer, that vegetable or fruit might actually be bad for the dog in your family.

You're probably familiar with your pet's "Gimme!" face and his, "What-Am-I- Supposed-To-Do-With-That-Thing?" face. And you shouldn't rely on either one to decide if a food is appropriate as a treat. It's up to you to know the good from the bad. So here's some help.

It's summer – the best time to enjoy fruit and produce. But can your pet enjoy them too? Well, some of them.

No, dogs should not eat avocado. The pit, skin, and leaves of avocados contain persin, a toxin that often causes vomiting and diarrhea in dogs.

The fleshy inside of the fruit doesn't have as much persin as the rest of the plant but it is still too much for dogs to handle.

No, dogs shouldn't eat cherries. With the exception of the fleshy part around the seed, cherry plants contain cyanide and are toxic to dogs.

Cyanide disrupts cellular oxygen transport, which means that your dog's blood cells can't get enough oxygen.

If your dog eats cherries, be on the lookout for dilated pupils, difficulty breathing, and red gums, as these may be signs of cyanide poisoning.

Dogs should not eat grapes. Grapes and raisins have proven to be very toxic for dogs no matter the breed, sex, or age. In fact, grapes are so toxic that they can lead to acute sudden kidney failure. Definitely skip this dangerous treat and instead go for pineapple.

A few chunks of pineapple is a great sweet treat for dogs as long as the prickly outside is removed first. The tropical fruit is full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. It also contains bromelain, an enzyme that makes it easier for dogs to absorb proteins.

Bananas are okay in moderation. They’re a great low-calorie treat for dogs. They're high in potassium, vitamins, biotin, fiber, and copper. They are low in cholesterol and sodium, but because of their high sugar content, bananas should be given as a treat, not part of your dog's regular diet.

Celery is allowed. In addition to vitamins A, B, and C, this crunchy green snack contains the nutrients needed to promote a healthy heart and even fight cancer. As if that wasn't enough, celery is also known to freshen doggy breath.

So enjoy your summer foods and if you have questions its best to not offer a treat than to give one that causes stomach upset or worse.