Some, but not all Council Bluffs salons ready to reopen Friday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has now given the green light for salons and barbershops to reopen starting Friday.

6 News found some salons are preparing to take extra precautions for the safety of customers and staff.

In Council Bluffs, things are quiet in a cluster of shopping areas near Madison Ave. and Valley View Dr. But commerce is slowly starting to pick up with an announcement from Iowa's governor Wednesday morning that salons, barbershops and massage therapy businesses may reopen statewide.

Like other reopenings in recent weeks, there will be mandated restrictions.

“It's a little scary to not know how people are going to respond to the protocol we're going, that we've been mandated to do and the extra steps we're going to take,” said Betty Saar, owner of Gallery Salon.

Saar plans to reopen the Salon this Saturday. She's already discussed with her staff and clients the new rules and restrictions.

"We want to make people feel comfortable and safe so we're going to recommend face masks and follow the 'you protect me, I protect you' philosophy,” she said.

Along with face masks, clients will call to check-in. Stations will be sanitized between each appointment. And hand sanitizer will be available throughout the salon.

While the Gallery Salon is ready to open its doors back up, other salons in Council Bluffs aren't quite ready. Some say they still need more time.

“As excited as we are and everyone else, we will need time to make sure we have the safest and best approach for our reopening,” is the voicemail greeting for Definition Salon and Spa.

The business is holding off reopening right away.

A statement on the salon's Facebook page says it's a unique situation and the decision was made out of respect for the comfort level of staff and clients.

A reopening date hasn't been announced yet.