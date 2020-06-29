Some OPS parents unhappy with 3/2 school week

Discussion at Monday night's Omaha Public School board meeting centered around the school's Family 3/2 plan. Those tuned in to the public comment mostly spoke against the OPS plan.

"I just want to say that this plan definitely appears to be an attempt at a compromise to make everyone happy at a very difficult time for all of us but fail to put the best interest of students and provide them with a quality education as a top priority," OPS parent Precious Lesley said.

The speakers in the first hour focused on the working parent, minorities, and parents who have children with learning disabilities.

"The email and the system you are attempting to put in place is and was discriminatory towards those with special needs and children of IEP," OPS parent Avery Wallace said.

6 News spoke to Brittany Meicenboch before the meeting. She wants to know how her young child can properly e-learn two to three times a week when he's still learning the basics.

"He can't read and write effectively yet and I just don't see how you can teach that on an i-pad. I don't see how teachers can communicate with them on an i-pad when they can't read and write," Meicenbach said.

Meicenback and her husband save all year to send heir son to daycare during the summer, she's not sure how they'll afford childcare on the day their child isn't in school.

"Like I said, my husband has to go to work, so if I had to go back I don't know what we would have to do," Meicenbach said.

Many parents who spoke pointed towards the American Academy of Pediatrics who has recommended the school year starts with students physically in school with flexibility for those most at risk.