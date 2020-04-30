Some Iowa restaurants prepare to reopen Friday as restrictions lift

In just a few hours restaurants in 77 Iowa counties will be able to reopen but things will be far from normal.

Third Base Bar and Grill put in elbow grease Thursday, anxiously getting ready for their first dine-in customer in nearly two months.

“I was actually excited but then I did think about all the people that are going to be in here that hasn’t been in and I just want them to be safe,” said Hannah Roppe-Guerdet.

On top of the state regulations like staying below 50-percent capacity, putting distance between tables, and using disposable cups and plates. Third Base is bringing it home with its own extra safety measures.

“These are masks that I have been making for the seniors to donate all the money and go to them,” said Hannah.

She’s selling facemasks to raise money for high school seniors and offering hand sanitizer at every table.

The Salty Dog Bar and Grill owner have also spent the day calming his opening-day nerves.

“I’ve been really really anxious today but it does have that feel of the night before you open. It kind of has that St. Patrick’s day vibe,” said Brian Cadwallader, owner of the Salty Dog Bar and Grill.

Cadwallader has had mixed reviews to opening up his dining room.

“The people that want to be here will be here tomorrow and if you don’t want to be here you can stay home,” said Cadwallader.

His restaurant is designed to have an intimate setting. He knows he’ll have to adjust until restrictions are lifted.

“Either desirable qualities of the salty dog are it a gathering place so what we’re gonna have to do is undo a little bit of that,” said Cadwallader.

In the meantime, both Third Base and Salty Dog encourage all patrons — if you don’t feel safe dining in please continue to use their carry out and delivery options.

Iowa does have a head start opening on Friday. Nebraska is scheduled to follow this Monday. Some restaurants in both states say they intend to opt-out for now… either remain closed temporarily or continue offering take-out.

