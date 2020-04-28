Some Iowa fitness centers consider reopening

After more than a month of closure CrossFit Vise in Council Bluffs will soon welcome back some of its regular visitors.

This comes after Governor Kim Reynolds said fitness centers could reopen with some guidelines.

"The is still the 10 person restriction per class. So I just didn't want to just jump right back in to full classes. We have seven to nine classes a day at both of our locations. And we're just going to ease back into things," the fitness center's owner Mollee Heath-Preston explained.

She plans on opening CrossFit Vise a few days after May 1st. Along with social distancing, she will make sure to disinfect all equipment and more.

"Bleaching the floors. Bleaching all the equipment. Using cleaners on all the equipment. Scrubbing everything and making sure we can do out best and our part in keeping the virus out," she said.

Before the closure, the facility had a play area for kids while their parents worked out. That is no longer an option to keep as few people inside.

While some are making their plans to reopen others said they are not ready.

"I think it's something that once numbers start going down again and more people have been tested and can be tested," Carrie McDonald, owner of First Row Fitness said.

McDonald said she will re-evaluate the decision to reopen sometime in late May. When she does decide the time is right, she said she will have a plan.

"As far as any smaller group training we will probably need to be outdoors where we can actually be far apart because you don't want any drag from the breath," she said.

Both fitness centers continued classes online for their members and say they will continue to do so. They also allowed them to take equipment home to help with home workouts.

Whether they choose to open or stay closed both businesses said they will do their best to keep customers safe.

"We don't want anything to happen to anyone here so anything we can do to keep them safe we're going to do that," Heath-Preston said.

"You can rebuild a business, but you can't bring back a life," McDonald added.