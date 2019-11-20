Soldier returns to wife and four children after fifth deployment

Airports send people all over the world, but they also bring people home.

On Wednesday, Warrant Officer Michael maides reunited with his wife Jaclyn of 13 years, and four young children.

For the Maides family, it feels like a practiced routine.

"Well it's not the first time we've done it so I kind of knew what to expect, but yeah, it's always wonderful to come home to people who care about you obviously," Michael said.

This was Warrant Officer Maides fifth deployment. Now he's home in Omaha after ten months in Afghanistan.

"It's been a long year. This is the first time with the children being older and understanding what's going on," Jaclyn said.

And while today was sweet for Jaclyn and Michael, the kids were over the moon.

Before this most recent deployment, the Maides moved home to Nebraska seeking a support system that could help a mother tasked with raising young children on her own while her husband served our country.

"With our school and our community and church friends we would not have made it," Jaclyn said.

With final 'I love you's', to the family and friends that turned out, it was time for the Maides to do the one thing they haven't been able to do for nearly a year.

"I think we're just going to hang out and be a family. Since we haven't been able to do that in a while," Michael said.