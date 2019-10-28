Social media post prompts lockout at Creighton Prep

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Creighton Prep was lockout status for a short time Monday afternoon "in response to an anonymous social media post," school officials said.
Parents were notified through the school's emergency notification service, according a school spokeswoman.
The lockout prevented anyone from entering or exiting the building but did not interfere with regular school activities, she said.
The lockout ended once law enforcement investigated and found there was no safety concern, the spokeswoman said.