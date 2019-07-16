Social media helps acknowledge Fremont man's patriotic good deed

Social media played the role of detective after the John C. Fremont Days parade on Sunday. A parade-goer saw a flag mishap and jumped into action.

Courtesy: MGN

It happened so fast, those in the parade didn’t get a chance to thank the man — until now.

Dennis Lerdahl was riding shotgun in the Altered Garage pickup on the parade route handing out candy.

"Someone said, 'Hey someone is running up to your truck. The flag just fell,” Lerdahl said. “We hopped out, and there was a gentleman helping us. It was happening so fast we didn't get to say thank you or anything."

Who was the mystery man who went from collecting candy curbside to conducting on-the-go repairs?

Denise Burns was watching the parade nearby took pictures of the kind deed, and shared them online.

"My whole thought process was people who don't always respect the flag get so much credit and publicity that here's this guy going out there and taking care of it and people seemed so appreciative of it," she said.

It didn't take long and social media detectives had a name: Tristian Reyes.

Altered Garage at 108th & L invited him to their Omaha shop to express gratitude.

"Are you Tristian?" Lerdahl said. "I'm Dennis, man. Nice to meet you. Thanks again."

He handed Tristian a gift package.

"Took a truck and put the flag in the back sort of representing the whole situation," Lerdahl said. "This is for you, friend."

Reyes: "I appreciate it."

Lerdahl: "We're super grateful you helped us out."

Reyes: "No problem. It's common sense. That's our flag. It's a well-respected flag, and I hate to see it dragged on the ground like that."

The Fremont man said he simply reacted to what was in his heart that day. Now, he has a permanent reminder.

Altered Garage also brought together the woman who took the picture with the 23-year-old who ran out to help.

Reyes said that at first, he thought there was an emergency when he heard that people were trying to track him down on Facebook.