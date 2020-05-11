Social distancing proving difficult on Omaha's city buses

Only ride the bus if you need to; that’s the message from Metro Transit. They’re working hard to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic, but social distancing is proving to be a big challenge.

Monica Noland relies on the bus to get to and from work, and told 6 News it’s concerning on busy days. “(It’s) packed in,” said Noland. “I have gotten my back coughed on.”

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Frank Johnson, another regular passenger said, “The middle of the bus it’s crammed,” noting it’s “scary” sitting close to people.

Metro Transit, Executive Director, Curt Simon said they are doing their best to keep the buses from getting too full.

“We’ve been monitoring the trips on the routes and there’s been at least one route that we’ve dropped in more trips to disperse that load even more,” said Simon.

In addition to regular cleaning and fogging of the their fleet, Metro is also waving fairs amid the pandemic. It’s a way of reducing the contract between drivers and passengers, but Simon points out, that doesn’t mean they want people riding for fun.

“Were deemed an essential service” said Simon. “We’re taking people to work.”

And as more and more an more people return to work, keeping people a safe distance a part is likely to get harder.

“It could be a challenge during rush hour, that’s for certain,” said Simon. “If it really goes up to those maximum numbers . . . they’ll be certain routes that will be problematic and we’ll have to deal with those on a case-to-case basis.”

As for Moncia Noland, she hoping people listen and only join her on the bus they must.

“You don’t want to be packed onto one another, said Noland. “Because it’s like a sardine can.”

This week Metro Transit is looking to get their buses outfitted with Plexiglass shields to protect drivers. They will also start requiring drivers to where face masks, which Metro has been providing.