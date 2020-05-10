Social distancing parade honors 2020 Cedar Bluffs grads

A social distancing parade was held Sunday afternoon as a community celebration.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

The 2020 class of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools served as the honorary grand marshals. Their cars were decorated with signs and posters while they wore their caps and gowns.

About 75 entries formed the parade from vintage tractors, classic cars -- and a dinosaur on a motorcycle.

The Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department rolled out with trucks including their new fire engine as Cedar Bluffs Mayor Chris Lichtenberg led the parade in the village squad car.

The usual parade route was extended so viewers could watch from their porches and front yards.

Numerous signs along the route supported the graduating seniors while giving shout-outs to moms in honor of Mother’s Day.

The event was organized by Robbie Benke, Julie Roumph, and Noelle Ptomey.

