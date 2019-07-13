Soccer tournament benefits families of victims from tragic June crash

Gretna hosted a soccer tournament Saturday to benefit the families affected by a tragic crash that took the lives of four teens and injured a fifth.

More than 40 teams from all over the area participated.

The accident happened June 17th around 11 p.m. on Platteview Road, near 180th Street.

It took the lives of Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16. All died at the scene when their vehicle hit a guardrail and caught fire. Roan Brandon, 15, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln with burns after the crash. She has since been released.

All of the victims were students at Gretna High School.

There were a lot of smiles at Capehart Soccer Fields Saturday but not from victories on the field. They were generated by service to a higher purpose.

The tournament got started around 7 a.m. Players in elementary school through college took part to let Gretna know the victims and the community have not been forgotten and to remind surrounding communities that it takes everyone to move through something so tragic.

This is already being considered as the first of many tournaments to come. Organizers and players both said they plan to be back next year.

Organizer George Behney said that seeing the continued outpouring of love encourages him that the community isn’t forgetting how important it is to stay Gretna Strong.

“I’m trying to help out,” Behney said. “I lived in this community, born and raised in this community and I know kids who were involved in the accident and I wanted to do something and I felt that the only thing I could possibly do was get a tribe of people to help out and do what I felt could actually help because one person by themselves can’t do what many, many hundreds can.”