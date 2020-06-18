Soaring Wings Vineyard hosts 16th annual festival

Soaring Wings Vineyard is hosting its 16th annual Wine, Blues, Beer, and Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday, July 17 through July 18.

The festival kicks off July 17 at 6 p.m. with a performance from Mike Zito at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 18, gates open at 4 p.m. There will be performances from Sarah Benck at 5:30 p.m., Nick Schnebelen at 7 p.m., Indigenous at 8:30 p.m., and then Jam session to end the night at 9:30 p.m.

Safety measures and social distancing will be enforced throughout the festival.

Tickets are $10 for Friday and $30 for Saturday. Kids under 11 are free. Tickets are sold at Etix.com

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Chairs and umbrellas are welcome but tents are not.

Weather permitting, a fleet of hot air balloons will launch Saturday.