Snowy, windy conditions for Monday morning commute in Lincoln

Monday morning brought colder temperatures, high winds and a quick moving band of snow.

Lincoln Police reported 14 crashes since 6 a.m. which is a little above average.

According to the city of Lincoln, 20 crews were sent out Monday morning to apply granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial, school and bus routes.

Bridges were treated with brine at midnight on Monday.

Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Lincoln until 12 p.m. Monday. Gusts could be 45 miles per hour .

