Snowstorm snarls Friday morning commute throughout Omaha-metro

Accumulating snowfall made Omaha-metro roads slick during the morning commute. Here's the latest updates on how the weather is affecting the area.

7:30 a.m. -- Reports of injuries at a two-vehicle crash at 120th Street and Military Road.

Injury crash at 120th St and Military Rd. 2 vehicles involved. Person may be trapped. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/s7CNUDGY71 — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) January 17, 2020

7:01 a.m. -- Eppley Airfield reminds travelers it is open, but advises keeping an eye on flight information.

Good morning, Omaha. Eppley Airfield remains OPEN with flights departing and arriving. Be sure to check with your airline for flight status. pic.twitter.com/D0bsLLP5x9 — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) January 17, 2020

6:51 a.m. --Snowfall was quickly deteriorating road conditions in Council Bluffs:

Heading west on W Broadway in Council Bluffs this morning. The roads are covered and quickly deteriorating pic.twitter.com/2ePVaD83H0 — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) January 17, 2020

6:41 a.m. -- Two-vehicle crash reported on southbound Highway 75 near Bristol Street.

6:31 a.m. -- Metro Transit is moving to snow routes on bus lines. [ Real-time bus locations | Info ]

6:18 a.m. -- Two-vehicle crash reported on northbound I-680 at Blair High Road.

5:50 a.m -- Plows were out in Sarpy County, but visibility was low as snow fell quickly. A look at 72nd and 84th streets:

Following two plows now on 84th St. Low visibility on the roads, plows are working hard but the snow is coming down quickly. pic.twitter.com/poueRiueHK — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) January 17, 2020

4:45 a.m. -- Snow falling steadily in the metro. Stay with 6 News for updates on weather and traffic. [ Download our First Alert weather & traffic app ]

Take a look: Snow is starting to come down near 120th and West Center right now. Just within the past few minutes we’ve seen it really start to pick up. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/1V5YRCtxmb — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) January 17, 2020

