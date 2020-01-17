Snowstorm snarls Friday morning commute throughout Omaha-metro

A snowplow clears 72nd Street in Sarpy County about 6 a.m. Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020. Accumulating snowfall made Omaha-metro roads slick during the morning commute. (Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 7:59 AM, Jan 17, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Accumulating snowfall made Omaha-metro roads slick during the morning commute. Here's the latest updates on how the weather is affecting the area.

UPDATES: Real-time tweets | Closings & delays | Weather & traffic | Omaha snowplows Metro bus routes

7:30 a.m. -- Reports of injuries at a two-vehicle crash at 120th Street and Military Road.

7:01 a.m. -- Eppley Airfield reminds travelers it is open, but advises keeping an eye on flight information.

6:51 a.m. --Snowfall was quickly deteriorating road conditions in Council Bluffs:

6:41 a.m. -- Two-vehicle crash reported on southbound Highway 75 near Bristol Street.

6:31 a.m. -- Metro Transit is moving to snow routes on bus lines. [ Real-time bus locations | Info ]

6:18 a.m. -- Two-vehicle crash reported on northbound I-680 at Blair High Road.

5:50 a.m -- Plows were out in Sarpy County, but visibility was low as snow fell quickly. A look at 72nd and 84th streets:

4:45 a.m. -- Snow falling steadily in the metro. Stay with 6 News for updates on weather and traffic. [ Download our First Alert weather & traffic app ]

WOWT Breaking Twitter

 