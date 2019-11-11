Snow fouls central Iowa traffic after bruising Omaha's commute

The snow played no favorites as it marched across the heartland, through the Omaha metro and on to Iowa.

The snow moves on to Des Moines after pushing through the Omaha metro.

Des Moines hosted the slick blanket as the storm pushed east and officials believe that might have been responsible for causing a van to flip on its side Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:15.

Police said the driver tried to avoid another vehicle at an intersection and hit a guy wire in the process, toppling the van.

Emergency crews had to cut away wreckage to free the driver who was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.