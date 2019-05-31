Smoke causing hazy skies over Nebraska

It's not clouds, but smoke that's causing the hazy skies over The Heartland.

The smoke comes from several large wildfires currently burning across Western and Northwestern Canada. Thanks to mid and upper level winds blowing from that direction we are now seeing it over Nebraska, The Dakota's, and even into Kansas.

We should see this mass of smoke move away from the area over the next day or so, but another large area of smoke also lurks just to our northwest. Models that track the smoke and forecast where it goes suggest it may head in this direction by late weekend or early next week.