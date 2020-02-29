Smoke billowed from Omaha salvage yard Saturday night

Smoke from a large fire could be seen for miles coming from an industrial area in Omaha last night.

The blaze started in an industrial area near 60th & Q Street.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, there was a working fire in a metal device that is used to prepare vehicles for crushing.

When our crews arrived on the scene - we could see smoke billowing from the property belonging to the salvage yard You Pull It.

No injuries were reported, according to a release but crew did report having difficulty getting water to the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.