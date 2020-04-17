Smoke advisory issued for Omaha, Lincoln areas

Prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma has led to a smoke advisory being issued for southeast Nebraska from the afternoon of April 18 through the morning of April 19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The managed burning for prairie and rangelands has led to smoke levels and wind directions being monitored.

The smoke may potentially affect Omaha and Lincoln. Those “unusually sensitive” groups should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

More information is available at the Douglas County Air Quality website.