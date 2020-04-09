Smithfield temporarily shuts pork plant due to coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Smithfield Foods says its pork processing plant in South Dakota will temporarily close for cleaning after over 80 employees were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The company plans to suspend operations in a large section of the Sioux Falls plant on Saturday, then completely close on Sunday and Monday.

It plans to sanitize the plant and install physical barriers to “enhance social distancing.” South Dakota health officials announced Wednesday that over 80 employees of the plant had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Agriculture says there has been no evidence that the coronavirus is being transmitted through food or its packaging.