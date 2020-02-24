Small team of nurses serve shelters across Omaha and Council Bluffs

In shelters across Omaha and Council Bluffs, a team of just four nurses is working to take care of all medical needs.

It's a big job that has the team stretched thin.

Lesa Edmunson has been with the Visiting Nurse Association for 23 years, the last eight of those have been spent in shelters.

Every Monday, she's at the Micah House in Council Bluff's meeting with patients like Mary Okech.

Today, she's taking her blood pressure.

"It's pretty good today, Mary. It's up a little bit but I think we have a lot going on today," Edmunson said as Mary laughed and looked at our camera.

These two have a pretty close relationship, they met in a homeless shelter back in 2019.

"{Mary} had left her home in Africa to come here to be with family and unfortunately that didn't work out," Edmunson explained. "So after a year and a half, she ended up into homelessness."

When a position opened up in the VNA's shelter program, Edmunson decided to take the leap.

"When you first meet a client, like Mary, you try to help them to navigate the healthcare system and help advocate for them, figure out what it is that they need" the registered nurse explained.

In addition to medical care, she helps work out billing information and doctor's paperwork for patients at eight different shelters all on her own.

"Well, this afternoon I will go over to MOMS homeless shelter, the men's shelter just down the road here. I also today will go out to the Phoenix house," Edmunson explains. "Tomorrow I will be at Sienna Francis, seeing the ladies on the guest side and also their miracles addiction program."

For dozens of shelters across Omaha and Council Bluffs, four nurses are rotating locations day-by-day to try and meet the resident's needs.

"My mental health background, Ana's med surg background, Tracey works with the teenagers and Amber's maternal children," Edmunson said.

Kris Stapp, the vice president of health services for VNA, says they're always hoping to expand their team of nurses but there is hesitation.

"Be very thoughtful and make sure that whatever we start, that we can sustain," Stapp said.

Nursing care is provided to shelters at no cost to them, instead, money to pay for those nurses and supplies comes from fundraising and donations.

The VNA had its annual art and soup fundraiser Sunday. People, there are hoping the money will be used to expand their shelter nursing staff.