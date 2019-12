A power outage gummed-up county business in Papillion Friday.

Officials said...



The County Treasurer’s Office is unable to issue titles or registrations.

The County Attorney’s Office is without power and is closed for the remainder of the day.

For other offices, call before going to the Courthouse.

Many services are still available on the website: Sarpy.com.

According to OPPD, only 82 customers are affected but the Sarpy County Courthouse is one of them.