A small plane crashed near the Millard Airport on Friday morning.

Shorting after 4 a.m., the plane went down on Discovery Drive, a street northwest of the airport that lines up with the runway.

Pilot Eugene Puttbrese of Frazee, Minn., told first-responders that he was flying in from Fargo, N.D., to Omaha to pick up his son and developed engine trouble.

6 News spoke briefly to Puttbrese, who said he believes he may have run out of fuel.