Small electrical fire ignites empty house in east Omaha

Omaha Fire crews were called to an east Omaha house after a small electrical fire ignited early Friday.

Flames weren't immediately visible from outside the residence, but OFD crews reported seeing "smoke on approach," and firefighters declared the scene a working fire.

The home turned out to be vacant, according to an OFD report. No injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be accidental, with the cause sourced to "an electrical event inside a wall space," the report states.

Damage was estimated at $18,500, according to the report.