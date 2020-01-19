Small earthquake reported in south-central Kansas

A small earthquake has been reported in southern Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Hutchinson shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

No Damage was immediately reported. The Hutchinson News reports that the earthquake happened near where several others have happened in Reno County.

Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.