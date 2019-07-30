Small dog attacked by foxes

A family has advice for area neighbors after their small dog was attacked by foxes.

Scott Stroup had let his almost 8-year old dog, Gidget, out to use the bathroom.

Stroup knew something was wrong when he heard Gidget yelp.

"I wasn't expecting...when you hear a yelp like that it goes to your bones," said Stroup.

In security footage given to 6 News, you can see a fox attack Gidget. Another fox is on the hill while another one dashes across the yard. Motion detector lights seem to scare off the one fox.

"You don't think there are going to be foxes in your yard that are going to attack your animal," said Stroup.

Gidget is small but mighty. She walked away with some bite marks on her behind, face, and ears. She is currently taking antibiotics.

"Keep an eye out especially for your smaller pets. Gidget is not small by any means and she snot big by any means, but they attacked her without thinking twice about it," said Stroup.

