Small businesses wait for financial help amid COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Small businesses are feeling the heat as they close their doors to abide by crowd restrictions and as more people are staying in their homes.

While Congress works on helping small businesses through the crisis, Nebraska is waiting for the go-ahead from the Small business administration to get financial help to businesses that need it.

“Nebraska has filled out our paperwork and sent it to the small business administration and when we hear back from them we will be issuing more information about how you can do that,” said Governor Pete Ricketts.

Jeremiah Wilson owns a DJ and Company. His business depends on crowds, so weddings and schools are now rescheduling doing business with him until sometime later.

“Right now we’re all taking a pretty large hit,” said Wilson.

Wilson, a father of three, is planning his own wedding. He says he and other business owners need answers now.

“It’s very important because some of these people are living paycheck to paycheck fortunately for myself I’m not,” said Wilson.

Brian Diamond owns a home siding company. He also has money saved up but knows others aren’t as fortunate and will depend on disaster loans.

“Just to get ahead of the curve on that because there’s going to be a point that we’re anticipating that we’re going to start seeing some cash crunches,” said Diamond.

Diamond is encouraging fellow business owners to have patience. He understands what we’re dealing with is unprecedented

“I think its uncharted territory for everyone,” said Diamond.

Both Diamond and Wilson agree, if aid doesn’t come soon, some will be facing a decision that doesn’t only impact them but the employees who depend on them.

“For me, the impact depending on how long this is could be potentially big huge monumental,” said Wilson.

Congressman Don Bacon is planning to hold a virtual town hall meeting, he added a small business administration representative to the meeting. They plan to address help that is on the horizon for Nebraskans.

