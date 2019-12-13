Slick roads prove deadly in Saunders County crash

Authorities say slick roads from Friday morning's glaze of freezing rain contributed to a traffic accident north of Mead that took one person's life and injured three others, one critically.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 77, 1 and 3/4 miles north of Mead.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says that based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Ford 250 Super Duty Pickup lost control on the icy pavement and crossed into the path of an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The front seat passenger in the Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening. A rear seat passenger was treated at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was hospitalized for treatment of injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.

That was one of dozens of crashes across the metro as a swath of freezing rain pushed through Friday morning.