Slick road conditions blamed for deadly Colfax County crash

Authorities say slick conditions were to blame for the deadly collision of a GMC Sierra and a semi east of Richland, Nebraska Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 4A, a mile-and-a-half from the Colfax County town.

Investigators said the driver of the Sierra was westbound on the highway and crossed the median, colliding with the eastbound semi. Authorities said the driver of the semi took evasive action but couldn't avoid the crash.

The driver of the Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was unhurt.

The victim was not immediately identified.