Slick conditions linger across the heartland

Snowy conditions continue to pose trouble on the road in places. Check conditions if you plan on regional travel.

La Vista PD tweet shows the lingering travel troubles from snowy conditions.

A La Vista police officer tweeted a photo last night noting that this was the second property damage crash officers has responded to in an hour.

No one was injured but the tweet included a reminder to allow extra time for travel and extra room to stop.

As the roads are still getting cleared of snow in the metro a white blanket covered the ground in central Nebraska Sunday. A winter weather advisory was in affect all weekend but officials say highways in the area are now mostly clear.

Drivers are warned that some county roads may still be covered in a light layer of snow.

In Kansas City, road crews are still out trying to clean up after the storm. Most of the area saw several inches of snow fall covering roads and causing several crashes.

Abandoned cars still litter the sides of the highways and interstates around Kansas City and most schools there canceled Monday classes.

More snow is expected and a winter weather advisory remains in place for the metro area until 6 o’clock Monday night.

