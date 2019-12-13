Slick conditions cause accidents across the metro

Slippery conditions are contributing to a number of traffic accidents across the metro Omaha area.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Department is on Accident Alert. If you are involved in a property accident that is not blocking traffic, move to a safe location and exchange information.

Omaha Police are also urging caution.

Emergency crews in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are responding to several injury accidents that have happened since road conditions began to deteriorate.

Icy conditions on Highway 77, just outside of Wahoo, caused a multi-vehicle pile up Friday morning. Authorities said there were six to eight vehicles involved. One person was taken to the hospital but injuries were not serious.

One of the vehicles hit was an ambulance responding to the first accident.

Avoid travel if possible or use extreme care.