Sky Tram mishap leaves riders temporarily aloft at state fair

A mishap put a stop to the Sky Tram at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island Sunday night leaving riders stuck up there above the fairgrounds until they could be helped back to the earth below.

Source: KNOP/Beatriz Reyna

The tram came to a halt aroun 9:30 p.m. Fair officials reported a "stoppage of operation."

By 10 p.m. they said all those who had been stuck in the up position had all made it back to down mode - all safe.

Crews with Wade Shows had a plan in place to deal with this type of incident. They worked alongside safety and security staff to resolve the problem.