Skutt completes perfect season, wins state title

The Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks are Class B state champs.

Players on Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrate after winning the boys state basketball championship in Class B at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Saturday, 3/14/20. (Rex Smith)

The beat Omaha Roncalli Catholic on Saturday by a final of 59 to 31.

The SkyHawks finished their season at a perfect 26-0.

Luke Skar led the team with 21 points. Tyson Gordon also poured in 19 in his final basketball game.

Gordon, who led the Skutt football team to a perfect season, is a North Dakota State football commit.

"These past four years have just been great for me. Learning from the best coach around, playing with the best teammates around -- it's just been a blast," said Gordon.

