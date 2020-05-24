Skutt Catholic to host college baseball camp this summer

After a lost season, college baseball players and MLB prospects will get their chance to return to the diamond this summer in Omaha.

College baseball players warm up their arms at Skutt Catholic High School on Saturday, 5/23/20. (Rex Smith)

Skutt Catholic High School will host roughly 40 to 50 players who will compete and work on refining their skills three days a week from June through August.

A veteran group of coaches will lead the workouts.

The list includes: longtime Omaha Northwest coach Bill Olsen, former Huskers and professional players Bill McGuire, Zach Herr and Tyler Goodro, and former UNO coach Chris Gadsden.

"I think it's very, very important. It's very important to them to get themselves prepared for the fall ball and getting things going," Olsen said. "Plus, they got people they know. So, they can enjoy the game, but also refine their skills, refresh their skills so they're ready to go come fall ball."

The talent on the field will include D1 and JUCO players as well as minor league players.

One of them is former Creighton Prep and current Kansas player Brett Vosik.

He'll be one of the many seniors returning for a fifth year after the coronavirus pandemic.

"It'll be a good time, you know? It sounds like we've got some good instructors that know what they're doing -- that have coached and played at high levels. I think it'll be a good deal," Vosik said.

Administrators are still working on all of the compliance details to make sure players can follow the proper safety guidelines.