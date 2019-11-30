Sixty years of grilling is (almost) enough for Henry

Henry Rice has coaxed a lot of sizzle from the edge of his spatula through the years. He’s logged six decades within the same family of restaurants.

Henry Rice ponders retirement after 60 sizzling years.

Henry still knows his way around a flat top. He went to work for Bill Barnes at a drive-in back when we were still pumping leaded gas – back when Henry was 15-years-old.

"Mr. Barnes owned what they called Primas which was like on 16th and Binney,” Rice said. “I worked down there as a carhop in the beginning. It was tough. Especially in the wintertime. You go out there and take the food to them cars, you know. They showed it all nice and happy like Happy Days and stuff - all nice and sunny and everything. It ain’t that way in the wintertime in Nebraska.”

Soon the Mr. Barnes Drive-In became the drive-through. Burgers and fries came out faster. Broncos was born and Henry was there working the grill.

Looking back, he said his early work had a certain, “not very good,” quality to it. “Not very good at first - I’ll be honest. It was a new experience for me. I wasn’t used to the fast food. It was all new in them days. It was all new.”

Henry got better on the grill and worked his way up to Bronco’s management.

“This is the third generations of the Barnes. I worked for the dad, the son and now the grandson and they've all treated me very, very well."

Henry has served a lot of food and hired a lot of people. He can’t remember them all but he does remember Mike Stephens.

Mike said, “I worked for him while I was going through high school at North High. Got a job there, worked there for I don't know how many years flipping hamburgers, cleaning the lot, doing everything. Yeah, it was an experience. But Henry was a good boss."

Now the good boss is toying with the notion of retirement but he might not be ready to ride all the way into the sunset.

“I've heard so many people have retired they end up getting a part-time job. Well, if I'm going to get a part-time job I might as well do what I do best."

Henry is 75-years-old. He plans to spend more time with his family when he does hang up his spatula and says he’ll back away from the full-time grip of the grill sometime next year.