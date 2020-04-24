Six people in custody after traffic stop and neighborhood chase

Six people are in police custody following a report of shots fired and a chase after a traffic stop, according to Omaha Police.

Investigators with the Omaha Police Department told 6 News that around 1:19 a.m. Friday a driver called 911 to report that four men displayed a gun inside of a vehicle near 42nd and Ames Avenue. The reporting party took off from that situation. Officers told us a gun shot was heard moments after. We're told there was no one was reported hurt or anything damaged.

About an hour later, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle that matched the description. According to Omaha Police. after a traffic stop, two of the men inside of the vehicle ran off. Police said they took the two others from inside that vehicle into custody. Officers swarmed 53rd and Ames Avenue searching for the two men. After a few hours, police said, they were able to take those men who ran off and two additional people into custody.

In total, six men are in custody, according to investigators. Police told 6 News one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to the leg. Police are still sorting out the details.

