Six restaurants at Flagship Commons in Westroads to close as COVID-19 precaution

Six metro-area restaurants are closing today due to COVID-19 concerns, announced Flagship Restaurant Group this morning.

The business said in a press release the following restaurants would be closed effective immediately: Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Roja Mexican Grill, Blatt Beer & Table, Plank, Flagship Commons and Anthem.

"We feel that in the best interest of our communities and in making the effort to do our part we have decided to close all of our stores across the nation effective March 16th. We will reopen only when we feel it is safe to do so," the statement reads.

