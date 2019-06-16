Six injured as gunman fires into Des Moines crowd

Authorities say six people are hospitalized in stable condition after being shot after leaving a party in Des Moines early Sunday.

Investigators said someone fired shots into a group of people as they left a residence on the city's east side.

All were taken to the hospital for treatment and police say all were listed in stable condition by mid-morning.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. when a vehicle approached the group of people who were standing in a street after the party ended. Someone in the vehicle fired into the crowd, injuring three females and three males.

Police say the victims range in age from 16 to 20-years-old.