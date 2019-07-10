Six On Your Side puts heat on HVAC contractor

The heat is on a furnace and air conditioning contractor. Six On Your Side found he’s not licensed to do work but collected large down payments.

Waiting two months for installation of a new heating and air system it’s been hard for Frances Kudirka to keep her cool. She waited for the installer to come by. Kudirka said, “I'd get up bright and early and think he’ll be here and you know sit here all day, don’t call, nothing.”

Frances paid Scott Iverson of AAA Residential Heating and Air $3,000 down on May 3rd. Kudirka/customer said, “I have a fixed income I can’t afford to lose $3,000.”

Six On Your Side confronted the HVAC contractor.

Mike McKnight asks him,”Are you licensed? Iverson replied, "Ah i got a license holder. That means i got somebody that pulls my permits for me.”

But that violates city code because Iverson isn’t licensed so he refunded Frances $1,900 and promised the rest by the end of the week. Frances Kudirka said, “Thanks Mike for helping me get some of my money back, I didn’t think I would get this much.”

AAA Residential Heating and Air has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau for four complaints.

Iverson said he’ll take care of complaints and take the city’s test to become a licensed installer.