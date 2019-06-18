Six Flags worker claims gender discrimination after he was told to go home over pierced ear

A Texas teenager said he was told to pack up his things and go home all because he pierced his ear.

Jamieson Minor got the piercing after receiving his first paycheck. His mother is now fighting for her son to return to work. (Source: KTRK/CNN VAN)

Jamieson Minor was excited to be hired at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown this summer, and he never believed he would get in trouble over a small stud earring.

Now as he sits at home, he thinks the water park should rethink its policy.

Minor said he’s always wanted to work at Six Flags. He’s also wanted to pierce his ears for a long time.

“My cousin was a lifeguard at Splashtown,” he said.

Minor got the piercings with his first paycheck as a lifeguard at the waterpark.

“I saw all my coworkers with them and I was like ‘why not,’” Minor said.

But when he returned to work, he said he was told to clock out and not return until he removed the piercings.

“The HR lady explained that it is their policy that female employees can where earrings and that male employees cannot, which I immediately told her that was a violation of my son’s civil rights,” said Kelly Minor, the boy’s mother.

Kelly Minor said she started making calls to the Six Flags corporate office to demand changes to the policy’s different rules for males and females.

“I don’t think it’s right that just because he’s a male, he can’t return to work,” she said. “To be honest with you, I don’t even like earrings on males, but my son wanted his ears pierced, and I told him bottom line, I’m going to fight that because it’s not right.”

Minor said the store where he got the piercings told him not to remove them for another five weeks.

He said he will then be allowed back at work, however, that will mean missing out on more than a month’s pay all for a dress code that he believes is plainly unfair.

“I didn’t expect that to happen to me,” Minor said. “I just want my job back. That’s really it.”

