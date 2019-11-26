Sioux City repeals ban on pit bull ownership

Sioux City officials have repealed an 11-year-old ban on pit bull ownership, saying a city ordinance is unfair and likely difficult to defend against court challenges.

The Sioux City Journal reports the City Council voted 4-to-1 Monday to overturn the ban, effective Saturday.

The ban adopted in 2008 prohibited residents from keeping dogs that are 51% or more pit bull. Those who owned dogs before April 2009 could keep them if they were registered each year.

The ban was spurred by concerns the dogs were inherently vicious, but pit bull advocates argued each animal should be judged independently.

City lawyers recommended the council adopt a “breed neutral” ordinance.