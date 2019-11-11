Sioux City man dies of burns suffered in September

Authorities say a man burned in a fire at a northwest Iowa hog confinement has died.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue says 38-year-old Jorge Orozco died Saturday at St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln. He'd been flown there after being taken in a private vehicle on Sept. 30 to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Officials say Orozco lived in Sioux City.

The hog operation is approximately five miles northwest of Le Mars.

Officials said Orozco and another man had been inside a building using a power washer to clean it. Orozco left the building to refuel the power washer engine and he spilled gas on himself and the machine. The vapors ignited, burning Orozco.