Sioux City fire claims third victim, authorities say

A third person has died from injuries suffered in a Sioux City house fire. Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a news release Wednesday that 26-year-old Juan Galarza died at a hospital.

He was injured in the Feb. 6 blaze that killed 57-year-old Andrew Godberson and 24-year-old Jessica Fischer, both of Sioux City.

Firefighters found Godberson, Fischer and Galarza in the house basement and rushed them to a hospital.

The fire cause remains under investigation.

A fire official says investigators were unable to recover any working smoke alarms in the house.