Simmons Wildlife Safari tests new traffic methods to ease neighbor complaints

Neighbors near the Simmons Wildlife Safari in Ashland are still looking for answers after traffic has caused backups on the road into the Horseshoe Lake neighborhood.

Simmons Wildlife Safari was very busy Sunday as cars lined up for miles to view animals. (WOWT)

Last weekend hundreds lined up to get into the park.

We've been out here throughout the afternoon and traffic hasn't backed up too far today. Crews have been out directing people into the park. But just one week ago neighbors tell us the line to get in stretched all the way to Mahoney State Park.

Just down the road from here is a private neighborhood called Horseshoe Lake. Neighbors tell us they're still noticing backups along this road.

We spoke with some who say they've lived here for a number of years and have never seen traffic back up near the safari park like this.

The neighbors say it's an issue causing them to either go several miles out of the way or wait in traffic for hours to get back home. And— some neighbors say there's no real solution to the problem for now.

“I think the only solution is it's just going to have to wait until people go back to work. Like I said, it's nice that they get to go out here and go to the park, it's a very nice park. Traffic wise solution that's about all you can do,” said Roger Pike, park neighbor.

The Nebraska State Patrol is has been out over the past week patrolling traffic here. Officials with NSP say today is the first big day for safari-goers since the new traffic rules have been instated.

They say after today they will know if they are working or not. The safari says they have a team out helping to directed traffic flow and a new area inside the park for 20 cars to help limit traffic on the street.

