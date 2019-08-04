Silent march for mass shootings victims, protest against gun violence

Univeristy of Omaha-Nebraska student, Justin Hering, woke up Sunday morning to see nine people gunned down in Dayton, Ohio, just 13 hours after 20 were killed by a gunman in El Paso, Texas.

"That was just the tip of the iceberg for me,” Hering. "Two shootings within 24 hours. This is just ridiculous, something needs to happen.”

That something was taking to Facebook.

Hering reached out to anyone and everyone to stand against gun violence.

He chose to lead a silent march from Baxter Arena, through Aksarben, to end mass shootings in America.

The march concluded at Memorial Park.

"I think, a lot of times, people just send their thoughts and prayers. They don't take any action,” said Creighton University student, Allison Begley.

"Give peace to the people that were affected by these two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio,” said Hering.

But the massacres hundreds of miles from Omaha aren’t so far from Hering.

"I remember the Von Maur shooting, when my mom picked me up, I had a friend whose mom was killed in that, Beverley Flynn,” said Hering.

"Most people, they never think it's going to happen to them,” said Begley.

19-year-old Robert Hawkins opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle inside the Von Maur in Westroads Mall, 12 years ago, and killed eight people. Hawkins injured four more.

Each trip to the mall still haunts Hering.

"Just walking through and I saw the plaque with all the people's names whose lives were taken and it hurt me. I started to tear up a little bit because that's actually happening to people in my life and it could happen to anyone else,” said Hering.

So he's doing his part, no matter how big or small, in the hopes no one else has to hurt the way he has.