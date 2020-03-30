Sign of thanks for health care workers brightens hospital lawn

Healthcare workers across the metro are getting a sign of appreciation. An owner of a local company is doing her part to say thank you.

It's just three words. Heroes work here. But to the people working inside of Bergan Mercy Hospital, it means so much more.

"Well, it's very heartwarming to know that people are thinking about us. I know all of the doctors and the healthcare workers, in general, are all under stress and working very hard. So we really appreciate that people have us in their minds and in their hearts,” said Dr. John Aucar, Interim Trauma Medical Director.

The signs were donated by Sign Gypsies Omaha, a Texas-based company, Kris Howery runs this affiliation.

The idea behind placing these outside of hospitals was started in Texas and it spread from there.

The signs can be seen as hospital staff walk from the employee parking lot into work - it's Howery's way of saying thank you.

"I want them to understand that they are cared for outside of their profession. And if I can offer -- if I can offer some kind of support for them then I'm gonna do it,” said Howery.

Howery can't help but get emotional, her nephew is a nurse inside. She tells us she chose the words and colors in this sign carefully.

"They're on the front lines, just like our military. They're on the front lines, they're facing this every day. They're putting their lives on the line for us,” said Howery.

These signs won't be here for long, after Wednesday they'll be moving to a new hospital somewhere in the metro.

