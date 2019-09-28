Sidney, Iowa woman killed in Mills County crash

A Sidney, Iowa woman was killed in a traffic accident at Interstate 29 and Bunge Avenue in Mills County Friday afternoon.

The victim is identified as Vicki Byrum, 63.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Byrum was southbound around 4:40 p.m. in a Subaru Impreza and exited 29 at Bunge Avenue.

The ISP report states that Joshua Gordon, 23, of Beaumont, Texas was westbound on Bunge Avenue in a pickup truck.

As Gordon drove across the I-29 overpass, the Patrol report states that Byrum’s car ran the off-ramp stop sign at the intersection and was hit broadside by Gordon’s pickup.